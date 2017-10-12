RadioandMusic
News |  12 Oct 2017 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh urges Punjab government to rescue woman from Saudi Arabia

MUMBAI: The incident of Uzma who was forced to marry on a gunpoint to a man in Pakistan is still fresh in our minds. Today, we have come across a similar incidence in Saudi Arabia.

Mika Singh received a video of a woman crying and pleading for help. She wants to be rescued from Saudi where she is currently staying. The Sexy Baliye singer wasted no time in urging the government to help this woman at the earliest.

Hailing from India, the woman's name unknown is in Saudi Arabia residing with two men as per the video sent to Mika by her. It’s been a year since she shifted and since then she is tolerating torture each day. She wants to return to India at the earliest.

This woman went on to send two videos to Mika and without any ado; the singer uploaded those on his social media account. Also, the singer tweeted one of the videos saying that he is ready to take the responsibility for the woman’s air-ticket and will provide financial help. He addressed these tweets to Punjab government.

Check the videos in Mika’s tweet below:

