RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2017 11:47 |  By RnMTeam

I'm always up for a challenge: Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin, who has released a new single Belihaziya, says filming underwater shots for its video was tricky. But she didn't mind as she loves challenges.

Belihaziya, a contemporary Punjabi original track, comes after Bhasin's last single Chan Mahi.

The colourful video has imagery shot in the Coorg jungles, while the song -- expressing the angst of a broken heart -- is a combination of celebrated composer Sameer Uddin and London Thumakda lyricist Anvita Dutt's talent.

Neha said: “Belihaziya is a dance ballad with meaningful yet strong lyrics. The song and video are works of pure art. The video is a dream come true for most artistes and I can't thank Coconut Films enough for that.”

"The song is Punjabi and is composed by Sameer Uddin but the production is very contemporary. It’s an electro-pop dance ballad - a first for me too. The underwater shots were tricky as it was raining heavily in the jungles of Coorg and the water was blurry. But I am always up for a challenge. I'm really happy with how it's turned it out. This is, hands down, my best song shoot experience so far."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neha Bhasin Belihaziya Chan mahi London thumakda Sameer Uddin Anvita Dutt
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2017

It is the power 'Devi' represents in a musical form: Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani's Devi is the the talk of the town, and there is an interesting fact behind Ravjiani’s thoughts while making the song. Knowing the concept behind Devi, one is sure to change one's perception of women in society.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2017

Neha Bhasin releases latest song from Onir's next 'Aawari'

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major accolades and awards for her song Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, Neha Bhasin is already set for her next big film song. She has just completed the song Aawari from director Onir's film Shab with music director Mithoon

read more
News | 16 Jun 2017

Neha Bhasin gets set for her next single

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major awards for her song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in ‘Sultan’, Neha Bhasin is in no mood to just sit back and enjoy her spoils.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to feature in the video of the singer's new single. The song ‘Chan mahi’ is due for release on Wednesday.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2017

Neha Bhasin croons an item number for 'Aksar 2'

MUMBAI: The 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer Neha Bhasin recently crooned an item number for 'Aksar 2'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

News
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jamm as two major radio stations from the industry have stepperead more

News
MY FM and Radio Nasha celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday
, ,

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan turning 75, MY FM and Radio Nasha pays a special triread more

Press Releases
BIG FM Guwahati MJ Sujita awarded 'Best Radio Jockey' by Axomiya Maya

MUMBAI: BIG FM saw yet another accolade come its way with MJ Sujita being honoured as the Best Rread more

Interviews
EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnivaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Sia ditches wig

MUMBAI: Singer Sia, who usually hides her face behind an elaborate wig, dared to bare not only her face, but also her breast on social media.Sia's...read more

2
Gaana Lager n Barrel takes NCR by storm

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel 2017 co-presented by Carling-North India’s first and one of its kind beer and music festival was a complete extravagant...read more

3
Paddy Fields second edition celebrated womanhood

MUMBAI: The second edition of Paddy Fields Festival witnessed the women folk musicians in a spectacular way. The two days (7-8 October) at Nesco...read more

4
'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary...' out in November

MUMBAI: American rock band The Eagles will release Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on 24 November.read more

5
Kygo to tour India with Sunburn Arena in November

MUMBAI: Musicians and the youngest artist to have a billion streams on Spotify, Kygo, continues to raise the bar every step of the way. Taking it a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group