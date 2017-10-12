RadioandMusic
'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary...' out in November

MUMBAI: American rock band The Eagles will release Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on 24 November.

Hotel California was a critical and commercial phenomenon when it was released in December 1976. The album topped the Billboard charts for eight weeks in the US, won two Grammy Awards and sold more than 32 million copies around the world. 

This fall, the milestone album will add to its legendary lore with "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition", a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio that includes newly remastered sound, 10 previously unreleased live recordings, as well as hi-resolution stereo and 5.1 mixes, read a statement.

Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. The collection will be available on November 24. 

Both a 2-CD Expanded Edition and 1-CD will also be available, along with digital download and streaming versions.

It opens with a newly remastered version of the original album, featuring two Billboard number one singles - "New kid in town" and the title track - plus the hit song "Life in the fast lane".

(Source: IANS)

The Eagles American rock band Hotel California: 40th Anniversary US Billboard Charts
