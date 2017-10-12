Happy Concert for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Happy Concert was held here on Thursday to spread festive cheer and happiness among underprivileged children.

Team TAF - The Artiste Foundation and Shruti Dhasmana (singer) and Ram Nepali (Guitarist) of the academy Musical Dreams visited an underprivileged children's school where artistes performed on various Bollywood songs.

"Entertainment is everyone's need. We perform for people of all walks of life, for all age groups. We realized that the less privileged people have limited options for entertainment due to lesser resources," Meeta Nagpal, Founder of TAF - The Artiste Foundation, said in a statement.

"With Diwali just around the corner, we thought it to be the best time to spread joy and happiness. So, we decided to reach out to these people and organising a Happy Concert was an interesting way to do so."

Shruti said she performed in front of underprivileged children for the first time.

"This is among my most memorable performances so far. After performing here I have realised that money can't buy you happiness and love."

(Source: IANS)