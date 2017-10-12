RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  12 Oct 2017 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Gaana Lager n Barrel takes NCR by storm

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel 2017 co-presented by Carling-North India’s first and one of its kind beer and music festival was a complete extravagant showcase of a heart-warming repertoire of good times and happy moments. The two day event that set its foot into NCR for the first time on 6-7 October at the Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram took the region by storm.

Gaana Lager n Barrel, co-presented by Carling is an intellectual property of Speed Records and EYP Creations and aims at elevating the music festival culture in the region. An annual festival, its inception took place in the tricity of Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali. The main concept of the festival revolves around bringing people together for a weekend retreat to witness a perfect blend of music, art, food and drinks. The festival headed to the capital region to treat the residents with a helping of the distinct flavors that it carries in abundance. Interestingly, it is the only experiential festival in India to have collaborated with Snapchat and have its custom-made filters on the app. This became quite a rage with the attendees since it added to the entire experience and making a statement on social media.

Over 4000 people were in attendance to witness the musical performances by the amazing artist line-up.  Many artistes had created special acts exclusively for the festival. Delhi’s very own blue-eyed boy Akhil Sachdeva performed an electro-sufi act, whereas BollyYouth comprising of Divya Kumar, Shefali Alvares and Mohammed Irfan came together for the first time in a festival. In addition to this DJ Sumit Sethi of IIFA 2017 fame performed as well. Overall, the artist line-up was a mixed bag with Rap, Sufi, Rock, Fusion, Bollywood and Indie genres to cater to all kinds of audience.

A larger than life experience, apart from music and drinks the festival provided a wide range of games, food stalls, and kids’ activities to choose from while enjoying the weekend vibe in style. The festival is a unique and alternative platform for enjoying music, art and food with friends and family. Live performances by artists, games and a lot more at the venue were added. All art installations were handcrafted by the artists and art director, made from scratch using bottles, ropes, wooden pellets etc. The festival was inspired by art in every form. There is nothing as blissful as evenings spent with family and friends whilst listening to live music and catching up over food and loads of drinks.

The other artists to have performed at the festival were Runway Project, Nissi Band, Tarkash, Rossh, Gurnazar Live, Millind Gaba, Akhil and Parmish Verma.

