Diljit Dosanjh to add Spanish song to 'Back 2 Basics' album

MUMBAI: This Diwali, Diljit Dosanjh is getting his fans a soulful rendition. The Do You Know singer will be releasing a Spanish song called El Sueno meaning the dream on19 October.

It was in 2012 when Dosanjh along with Tru Skool under the label of Speed Records released an album named Back 2 Basics. The album has nine songs and the upcoming release will be the tenth song on the album.

The socially active artiste is posting scenes from the song. This promotional activity has made his avid fans restless.

El Sueno is presented by Famous Studios, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, music by Tru Skool and lyrics penned by Lally Mundi.

