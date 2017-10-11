RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
You need hunger to succeed, passion to excel: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI:  Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, a food enthusiast who is a judge on new TV show Grilled, says whether it is music or food, people must have hunger and passion to make it big in life.

"Having been a judge on various TV shows, I have a keen eye for identifying the right mix of passion and talent in a contender. I truly believe, be it any industry, music or food you need that hunger to succeed and a passion to excel in whatever you put on your plate," Dadlani said in a statement.

Music and good food keep him going, he said, adding that he grabbed the opportunity to be on the show when he was offered it.

"Presentation skills, innovation along with balanced flavours of the dish are some of the metrics that I would be judging the 12 contestants on," he said.

Brought by lifestyle channel FOX Life, Grilled gives aspiring food entrepreneurs an opportunity to realize their restaurant dreams. It went live earlier this week.

It features 12 aspirants from across the country competing to put forth unique business ideas and be taken through a series of gruelling restaurant challenges.

From creating a five-star experience for real diners in one of Mumbai's most sought after restaurants, to whipping up an authentic restaurant menu without the availability of key ingredients, the contestants will be ‘grilled' across various aspects of what it takes to start their own restaurant. At the end of this 10-part series, only one will clinch the ultimate dream investment of upto Rs 1.5 crore to start their own culinary venture. 

Apart from Dadlani, food and beverage tycoon Riyaaz Amlani and globally acclaimed Chef Sarah Todd are judging the contestants on their passion, creativity, knowledge, business acumen and potential to succeed in the trade. 

Impresario Handmade Restaurants CEO  and President of The National Restaurant Association of India and Managing Director Amlani said: "My role in the show is an investor, and I am looking for the next big idea."

He pointed out how "a restaurant is a whole lot more than just cooking skills"

"The competitive scenario is much tougher now from when I started. It takes a lot more for restaurants to get noticed now. This show will not only help one contestant to achieve his/her dreams, but will also provide inspiration for the thousands watching at home who hope to own their own restaurant someday," he said.

For Todd, who is a product of a reality TV show, being a judge is "like revisiting my own journey".

(Source: IANS)

