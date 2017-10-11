RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2017 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Poonam Sinha to appear on 'Om Shanti Om' Diwali special episode

MUMBAI: Not many thought a show on the lines of devotional songs would work, but Star Bharat’s Om Shanti Om based on this concept is turning out to be a huge success. The show has not only won the audience's heart, but it’s also becoming a halt point for the celebs.

Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and dandiya queens Pinky-Preeti have already visited this show. The latest famous person to make a guest appearance on the reality property is none other than Sonakshi Sinha’s mother Poonam Sinha.

Talking about the show she said, “I follow Om Shanti Om regularly and do not miss even a single episode. I had an amazing time on the sets witnessing the outstanding performances given by the contestants. I am really proud that Sonakshi is part a show with such an amazing concept.”

She will be a part of the Diwali special episode which will be aired on Saturday.

Om Shanti Om is a music reality show judged by Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, Baby Doll Kanika Kapoor, composer Shekhar Ravjiani along with the Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev who is the Maha Guru.

