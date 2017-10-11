Pink Floyd's two albums to be reissued in November

MUMBAI: Pink Floyd Records will reissue the English rock band's albums A Collection Of Great Dance Songs and Delicate Sound Of Thunder on vinyl on 17 November.



This marks the first time both albums will be available in this format for over 20 years. These recordings are the Grammy-winning band's first ‘best of' and live albums to be remastered on vinyl, read a statement.



Originally released in 1981, A Collection Of Great Dance Songs was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2001. The compilation album contains alternative mixes and versions of the band's classics including Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) and Money.



Delicate Sound Of Thunder was recorded live over five nights in August 1988 at the Nassau Coliseum, New York.

(Source: IANS)