DJ Anish Sood to release debut studio album

MUMBAI: DJ Anish Sood, after completing nearly a decade in the dance music industry, will soon release his debut studio album titled Future Perfect.

The album was scripted in Los Angeles, and features collaborations with songwriters such as Zach Sorgen, TRISHES and Cari Golden.

The music videos have been shot in locations like Italy and Singapore, featuring models such as Playboy playmate Jessica Wall.

"I believe electronic music is at a very crucial juncture. It has been steadily growing to reach that critical mass needed to cement itself as a genre alongside traditional names like rock, jazz and country," Sood said in a statement.

"While I started writing this album a few months ago, it has been many years in the making and represents what my vision of the future of electronic music is - hybrid and organic."

The album draws heavily from his teenage years when he was listening to a lot of jazz, rock and pop.

"When I decided it was finally time to write an album, I wanted a fresh unique sound and exceptional songwriting. Hence, I temporarily moved base to Los Angeles with absolutely no expectations or pre-conceived ideas.

"I then got to work with some of the best talent and I'm really happy with the end result. While the primary genre is house, the album also embraces pop, funk, disco and techno elements," he said.

