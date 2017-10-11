Budweiser has something special for 13 October

MUMBAI: There is always something special about 13 October to Budweiser. As a part Budweiser’s flagship platform What’s Brewing, Budweiser is bringing 13 events to celebrate on ‘Friday the 13th’.

Budweiser’s ‘Friday The13th’ will feature an exciting line-up of international artistes like Will K, Robert Falcon, and CID Inc. who will be performing in Delhi, Baengaluru and Mumbai. The lineup will also feature leading local artists like Progressive Brothers, Kan i and Zephyrtone.

Budweiser is at the forefront of shaping the Electronic Music Culture in India by curating innovative music experiences for their fans in India. The brand has remained true to its purpose of dominating the music space by associating with properties like Supersonic, Sensation White, Electric Daisy Carnival, Enchanted Valley and Tomorrowland.