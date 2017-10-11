RadioandMusic
Bollyboom's Diwali special edition to feature DJ Chetas

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans and is seen in different variants across the country. The electro-music property of Percept Live is gearing up for its Pune debut with a Red Carpet Night as its kick-off event. A five hour non-stop scintillating celebration, the event will feature India’s numero uno remix king – DJ Chetas spinning his latest remixes on 28 October 2017 at Conrad Hotel, Pune. 

The Bollyboom Red Carpet Night will also feature live percussionists, exotic dancers, Dhols and performers to continue the Diwali festive mood with attendees dressing in the best of the attire. The event will offer a curated FnB experience and premium décor with top of the line SFX effects with a focus on making the overall celebration a premium one.

Excited about performing at Bollyboom DJ Chetas states, “The first edition of the Red Carpet in Mumbai was massive and one of my favourite nights as a DJ, a memorable event as it was one of my longest sets till 6 am. Looking forward to an even better experience at Bollyboom red carpet event at one of my favourite cities Pune, which definitely knows how to party! I'd highly recommend you book the Spa at the Conrad Hotel as well; all the excessive dancing will leave you with a foot ache. Can't wait to see you guys."

Speaking about the upcoming event Bollyboom business head Indu Mehta states, “Percept Live has had a history of bringing some of the best live IPs to the country, Sunburn is one of the biggest globally recognized IPs. About 95 per cent of the Indian population loves Bollywood music and as a genre, it is a leader in the marketplace. Pune’s 70 per cent population loves Bollywood music as per a survey conducted by us internally and hence it was a perfect choice after we launched the 2017 season with Bollyboom Holi Bash in Mumbai.”  

Bollyboom is an existing Intellectual property, which belongs to Percept Live, the industry forerunner who introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music and electronic sounds in the festival market in India in 2013. The previous editions have seen live performances by Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shveta Pandit, Shraddha Pandit sharing the platform with DJ Lloyd, DJ Nik and AJ, and Acid in various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi Jaipur. Last year Bollyboom hosted a pop-up party offering customers a unique, fresh and an exclusive nightclub experience, along with an exclusive guest list and an unforgettable experience at Marriot in Mumbai.

