editorial
News |  10 Oct 2017 14:49

These singers made Rekha sound beautiful on-screen

MUMBAI: Rekha needs no introduction as this beautiful actress made her way to every heart over a career spanning more than four decades. Over these years the nation has laughed, cried and celebrated with her. But, the most celebrated part of this actress’s journey has been songs. Rekha has featured in some of the most memorable songs of Bollywood.

These tracks added to her fame and some credit of this success goes to the voices behind these tracks. Thus, we bring you a list of singers that made Rekha sound beautiful onscreen on her 63rd Birthday.

Lata Mangeshkar: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has been a voice of almost each and every top actress has also been instrumental in making Rekha’s songs sound beautiful. Many melodious songs of Ijaazat like Salaam- E- Ishq Meri Jaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaaye Hum, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Aaj Kal Paaon Zameen Par and many more that still remain masterpieces.

Asha Bhosle: The legendary singer and Rekha had a special connection with each other and Asha was the one who gave Rekha some of her most beautiful songs. Be it Katra Katra Milti Hai, In Aakhon Ki Masti Ke, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Choti Si Kahani Se, O Sheronwali, Saare Niyam Tod Do and so many of them which are still fondly heard by the audience. Asha Bhosle has been a very important part of the Khoobsurat actor’s career.

Sumitra Iyer: It was Iyer’s voice that made In The Night No Control from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi sound sexy. She also made the Rekha - Akshay Kumar on-screen romance look hotter.

Sunidhi Chauhan: Mast singer Sunidhi Chauhan has also been a voice to Rekha in the very popular song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from the movie Parineeta. The song gave Rekha a different image and it happens to be one of the superhit songs of recent times.

Here are some more songs of the timeless beauty:

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na- Ghar

Katra Katra Milti Hai Katra Katra Jeene Do- Ijaazat

Pardesia - Mr. Natwarlal

Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye –Umrao Jaan

Chhoti Si Kahani Se Barishon Ke Pani Se- Ijaazat

Salaam E Ishq Meri Jaan - Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Piya Baawri Piya Baawri Pi Kahan Piya Piya- Khubsoorat

Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par- Ghar

Radioandmusic.com wishes Rekha a very happy birthday.

