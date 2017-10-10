Sunidhi Chauhan to go on maternity leave post 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Bloody Hell singer Sunidhi Chauhan is in the seventh month of pregnancy, but she is not looking at going on a maternity break yet. She has been busy singing, attending conferences and also, doing a reality show. Yes, the singer is currently busy shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s singing reality show The Remix.

“I have been a workaholic since the age of four and singing was never work for me, I enjoy singing. The format of this show was not that difficult to crack and Amazon team has really made work comfortable for me, I have enough breaks and I also rest in between and that is why I am doing this,” said the singer.

Sunidhi will be taking a maternity break post The Remix, though it won’t be a long one. The singer who is due to deliver her first child in December this year will return to showbiz in April next year.

The Bin Tere singer is definitely an inspiration to all other women.

Sunidhi will be seen judging The Remix along with composer-singer Amit Trivedi and music producer Nucleya which will air on Amazon Prime Video from February 2018.