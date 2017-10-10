RadioandMusic
News |  10 Oct 2017 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Sean Kingston planning India tour with Parichay

MUMBAI: Popular Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston has collaborated with singer Parichay for the new single Saare Mundeya Nu. The two are now looking forward to an India tour soon.

"This is Sean's first ever Bollywood/Punjabi collaboration and I'm glad we were able to make this record happen. We recorded the track in Los Angeles and shot parts of the video in his mansion in Hollywood Hills," Parichay said in a statement.

"He thought the beat was dope and wrote his verse in a matter of minutes. We're going to do a tour of India soon to promote this single as well as both our forthcoming individual albums," he added.

Kingston too is waiting to visit India.

"Parichay sent us the track and I liked the vibe so I told him to reach out to Los Angeles. The beat is catchy and bangs hard and the song came together pretty quickly once we got in the studio," Kingston said.

"It is a big tune and I thought the concept is fresh once he translated the lyrics to me. Hope the fans like it. We have spoken about an India tour... it would great to rock with all the fans out there," he added.

(Source: IANS)

