Kalpana Patowary celebrates the feeling of motherhood at Paddy Fields 2017

MUMBAI: Gandi Baat, O Re Kaharo singer and Multilingual Indian Folk artist Kalpana Patowary performed at the Paddy Field Festival 2017 (Folk + Fusion music festival organised by Nesco on 7-8 October.

Also known as the queen of Bhojpuri, its Kalpana’s passion for the language that drives her toward Bhojpuri music. The singer explained, “I was a student of literature and I have a great knack for phonetics. So, far I have recorded songs in 30 languages.”

The singer moved to Mumbai in the year 2001 with lots of hopes. She said, “I accepted everything that came my way. The very first thing that I got was in Bhojpuri which became a super hit. This pushed me to do more. Since last 15 years, I’ve been singing Bhojpuri songs as Sahitya or Sanskar Geet. I am also exploring the Bhojpuri movies.”

“I don’t see this as a small thing. Many people have a wrong notion about Bhojpuri songs. Last year I was with Voice fusion band as a vocalist and this time I am represented Bihar,” added Kalpana.

Moving on to the topic of women liberation she states, “I come from a place where women are still treated unequally. So, to perform for the sophisticated crowd of Mumbai was a challenge. I had to present Bhojpuri in a way that people get it. In my earlier days I used to struggle with identifying myself as Bhojpuri singer, but now I see myself and Bhojpuri as one.”

On Paddy Fields Festival, Kalpana said, “I would definitely hope that this platform brings more Bhojpuri singers in our country. I want to see much more Kalpana carry forward the Bhojpuri music.”

The singer performed Sohar Song which is a traditional song sung to the newborns. The singer said, “Kaushalya sang this song for Ram and even today mothers sing it for their newborns. In olden days it was sung only during the birth of a male child but now things have changed. This song which I presented was a Sohar of a woman who lives with her in-laws as her husband is a migrant. She talks to the baby in her womb.”

She dedicated the song to all the women. She brought out the beauty of women through the song which also includes women who love to be a mother but cannot be one. “I see fertility as creativity. Although I belong to Assam I have taken a responsibility to present a song from Bihar, a tradition labour pain song which every mother goes through,” said Kalpana.