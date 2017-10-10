RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  10 Oct 2017 17:07

Differently-abled DJ to open music fest in Goa

MUMBAI: Differently-abled DJ Varun Khullar aka Aamish will open the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72, which will have performances by American singer Jason Derulo and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, in Goa.

The debut edition of the festival will be held at Vagator from 27-29 December where the Delhi-based DJ will have a set laden with house music undertones.

Aamish, 26, who is wheelchair-bound from a spinal cord injury, said in a statement: "Deejaying is the only passion I live for. This is the first time I'm performing at a music festival and I'm very happy that finally there is a music festival in the country unlike other commercial players, who is considering people like me instead of chasing only established talent."

The fest has been conceptualised and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World.

"Our festival operates from the core belief of purpose and passion and we are very happy to welcome Varun on board. We will ensure that he will get the same respect as other DJs and will play in front of an audience that won't judge him on the basis of his disability, but on the basis of his expertise," said Vaishal Shah, Founder, Time Out 72.

(Source: IANS)

