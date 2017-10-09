Prasoon Joshi, Mahadevan launch anthem of India Music Summit

MUMBAI: Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and musician Shankar Mahadevan here on Saturday kick-started the MTV India Music Summit 2017 by launching its anthem, Ek Saccha Sur. They said the event will introduce people to Indian music.



Joshi has penned the anthem while Mahadevan has sung it.



The summit, which will take place from 27-29 October at Fairmont in Jaipur, will feature musical performances from various genres like Hindustani and Carnatic classical to jazz, folk, devotional and electronics among others.



"The reason why all of us are here is because we believe that a certain of music needs to be heard. There are certain murmurs in our lives which we don't want to become silent. Today everybody can put up the kind of music and content they like on internet," Joshi said at the event.



"But somewhere I feel every form of music has subsumed its identity into film music. Somewhere we have lost our folk music. We were also taught classical music through efforts from our ancestors. That's how this event is an effort to introduce people to our own music. This summit will bridge a gap," he added.



The line-up for the summit includes Thumri queen Girija Devi, Pandit Jasraj, T.M. Krishna, sitar maestro Shujaat Khan, American saxophone player George Brooks among others.



Mahadevan said he felt 'honoured' to sing the anthem.



"When you compose for a music summit, we are looking that 'Sacha Sur'. Through this we are trying to find out the honesty in music. I hope this becomes one of the biggest musical event," he said.

(Source: IANS)