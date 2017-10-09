RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2017 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Music needs patronage for it to survive: Sona Mohapatra

MUMBAI: It’s true that we live in a culture which is majorly dominated by Bollywood. People are ready to spend on movies and sideline music. Given an option most would prefer a free entry at music events. This behaviour has been hampering the music industry but hasn’t managed to hinder its soul.

Expressing this very thought Sona Mohapatra said, “Music has always stood superior to our films. Our musicians have put so much effort to have reached this place.”

She further expressed, “Mumbai should have more live venues and audiences should be ready to pay for fantastic music, go beyond multiplexes and restaurants.”

“Music needs patronage for it to survive. We need to have a culture of live music in the city,” she ended.

The singer recently performed at Paddy Fields.

Tags
Sona Mohapatra music Paddy Fields Bollywood
Related news
News | 06 Oct 2017

Paddy Fields second edition to bring folk+fusion on a bigger scale

MUMBAI: After a heart-winning show put last year at NESCO once again Paddy Fields comes back to mesmerize Mumbai at the Bombay Exhibition Centre this Weekend. The festival that will happen on 7-8 October is the second edition of India’s only folk and fusion festival.

read more
Motojojo
News | 04 Oct 2017

Motojojo's first edition aims at bringing music and travel community closer

MUMBAI: If you love music and travel Motojojo is here for you. Motojojo - A unique gathering of people is coming up with its first edition on 6 October from 8 pm to 10 pm at The Habitat.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

Safaigiri 2017: Singers speak about cleanliness

MUMBAI: India Today had organised Safaigiri campaign 2017. The event was held on the occasion of the ‘Father of the nation’, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, 2 October 2017. At the event, many singers spoke about ‘cleanliness’, which our country has to take into consideration.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

AR Rahman feels music enters the heart 'without any disclaimer'

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman feels that music has the quality of entering the heart without any disclaimer, and that is why he feels blessed to be a musician.Rahman will headline The Sufi Route, a concert for peace, that will take place here on 18 November.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

I am proud to say that I am a director's composer: Amit Trivedi

MUMBAI: One of the most famous composers of the Indian music industry, Amit Trivedi has given us hits from his first Bollywood project Dev D. Each song of this composer is a masterpiece and there is a hidden secret to it. Would you like to know the secret?

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana Originals crosses 20 million streams in five weeks

MUMBAI: Gaana Originals, a platform to promote non-film music, which was launchread more

News
Mehbooba Mufti to launch Radio Mirchi's Jammu station

MUMBAI: Remember us announcing the operations for Radio Mirchi in Jammu?read more

News
FM Tadka celebrating 'Ye Diwali Deepak Wali'
,

MUMBAI: The most awaited festival, the festival of lights, Diwali is around the corner and FM Taread more

News
9X Media acquired by Zeel for Rs 160 crore
,

MUMBAI: Pradeep Guha headed 9X Media is now acquired by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEread more

Press Releases
Radio City adds another first to its tally with the launch of Radiocity.in in Hindi

MUMBAI: Radio City announced the launch of its new age web platform radiocity.in Hindi, becoming read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hindustani vocal- Noopur Gadgil in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as Noopur Gadgil one of the most talented and versatile vocalist of Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur...read more

2
Medina's giving Taimur some competition

MUMBAI: This little one is definitely competing with Taimur Khan. Wondering which other kid is the most talked about these days? Well, its singer...read more

3
Darshan Raval to launch his last single of 2017

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Darshan Raval, known for participating in the singing-based reality show India's Raw Star, is set to launch his last...read more

4
Nisschal Zaveri - an upcoming music talent

MUMBAI: Nisschal Zaveri who is one from the famous Zaveri family of Padmashree Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri holds love for music more than gold....read more

5
DVBBS releases new single 'Good Time' feat. 24hrs

MUMBAI: DVBBS have unveiled a new single, Good Time featuring vocals from 24hrs. The song reveals a different side of DVBBS, showcasing their strong...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group