Music needs patronage for it to survive: Sona Mohapatra

MUMBAI: It’s true that we live in a culture which is majorly dominated by Bollywood. People are ready to spend on movies and sideline music. Given an option most would prefer a free entry at music events. This behaviour has been hampering the music industry but hasn’t managed to hinder its soul.

Expressing this very thought Sona Mohapatra said, “Music has always stood superior to our films. Our musicians have put so much effort to have reached this place.”

She further expressed, “Mumbai should have more live venues and audiences should be ready to pay for fantastic music, go beyond multiplexes and restaurants.”

“Music needs patronage for it to survive. We need to have a culture of live music in the city,” she ended.

The singer recently performed at Paddy Fields.