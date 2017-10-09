Mel B takes family on sun-soaked holiday

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has taken a break from her ongoing divorce battle, and is enjoying holiday with mother and daughters on a luxury yacht.



The former Spice Girls member is embroiled in a high profile break up from husband of 10 years - Stephen Belafonte.



Taking to Instagram, Mel B has been offering fans an insight into her sun-soaked adventures with mother Andrea and daughters Angel, 10, six-year-old Madison and 18-year-old Phoenix, reports mirror.co.uk.



"The best vacation ever," the star wrote as she shared a photo of herself being hugged by her daughter.



She added a string of hashtags to highlight ‘family is everything' and the importance of ‘women empowering women'.



A Boomerang video clip showed Mel, her mother and daughters having a blast in the sunshine.



"I haven't had a family vacation in 10 years. This truly is a dream come true, three days of paradise, full of love and adventure," she said.

(Source: IANS