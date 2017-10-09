RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2017 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Mel B takes family on sun-soaked holiday

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has taken a break from her ongoing divorce battle, and is enjoying holiday with mother and daughters on a luxury yacht.

The former Spice Girls member is embroiled in a high profile break up from husband of 10 years - Stephen Belafonte. 

Taking to Instagram, Mel B has been offering fans an insight into her sun-soaked adventures with mother Andrea and daughters Angel, 10, six-year-old Madison and 18-year-old Phoenix, reports mirror.co.uk.

"The best vacation ever," the star wrote as she shared a photo of herself being hugged by her daughter.

She added a string of hashtags to highlight ‘family is everything' and the importance of ‘women empowering women'.

A Boomerang video clip showed Mel, her mother and daughters having a blast in the sunshine.

"I haven't had a family vacation in 10 years. This truly is a dream come true, three days of paradise, full of love and adventure," she said.

(Source: IANS

Tags
Mel B Stephen Belafonte Spice Girls Andrea Angel
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2017

Mel B 'strong enough' to be single parent

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B, who is currently involved in a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, says she is strong enough to raise her children alone.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2017

Mel B is dating her hair stylist

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B, who is currently involved in a divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, has confirmed her relationship with her hair stylist Gary Madatyan.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2017

Mel B fears Belafonte will show sex tapes in court

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has asked a judge to seal her divorce and restraining order cases as she fears her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte will play their sex tapes in public.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2017

Mel B under criminal investigation for witness tampering

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has been accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. Police is now investigating the matter, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2017

Mel B accused of being a homewrecker herself

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B reportedly fears being branded a homewrecker over an affair with a married policeman. This comes after she accused her former nanny of doing the same to her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media acquired by Zeel for Rs 160 crore
,

MUMBAI: Pradeep Guha headed 9X Media is now acquired by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEread more

Press Releases
Radio City adds another first to its tally with the launch of Radiocity.in in Hindi

MUMBAI: Radio City announced the launch of its new age web platform radiocity.in Hindi, becoming read more

News
9X Media enters artist management space; signs exclusive deals with raw talents

MUMBAI: 9X Media will nurture three upcoming artists namely Rossh, Rae and Farid Ahmed while theyread more

News
AIR begins FIFA U-17 promotion; unveils the commentators

NEW DELHI: We at Radioandmusic were the first ones to break the news of AIR airing live commentaread more

News
Audio Codec xHE-AAC at no additional cost to boost DRM receiver industry

NEW DLHI: The DRM Consortium has said the announcement made by leading worldwide intellectual proread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mel B takes family on sun-soaked holiday

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has taken a break from her ongoing divorce battle, and is enjoying holiday with mother and daughters on a luxury yacht.The...read more

2
Prasoon Joshi, Mahadevan launch anthem of India Music Summit

MUMBAI: Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and musician Shankar Mahadevan here on Saturday kick-started the MTV India Music Summit 2017...read more

3
Great time to be in music business: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal Dadlani says the landscape of Indian music is changing with "lots of new artists and new styles" coming up."(There are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group