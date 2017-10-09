RadioandMusic
News |  09 Oct 2017 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Malaysian DJ remixes A.R Rahman's track

MUMBAI: Malaysian DJ MasterMind has remixed the popular track Aalaporan Thamizhan, composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

The dance mix version of the track is from the forthcoming film Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay. It released over the weekend, read a statement.

The original song has been sung by Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak and Pooja AV.

As a DJ, MasterMind has established his standing by playing a key role in the hip-hop music scene in Kuala Lumpur.

He is also the official DJ for K-town Clan, Malaysia's popular rap group.

(Source: IANS)

