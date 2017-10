These trending songs will lighten your spirits

MUMBAI: A song can lighten up a mundane day and what better than a Radioandmusic list of trending songs to wake up to. Well, here is a list of the songs that went on to trend this week.

Ishq Mein Tere- Kutumb

Singer- Javed Ali , Leena Bose

Music Director- Aryan Jaiin

Lyrics - Aryan Jaiin

Music Arranger - Aryan Jaiin

Music Label - T-Series

Laung Gwacha- Brown Gal, Millind Gaba, Bups Saggu

Singers - Brown Gal, Millind Gaba, Bups Saggu

Music - Bups Saggu

Lyrics/Composition - Ullumanati

Darmiyaan- Chef

Singer- Raghu Dixit

Composed, Arranged and Produced- Raghu Dixit.

Lyrics- Ankur Tewari

Music Label- T-Series

Humdard- Karan Bawa

Singer- Karan Bawa

Music recreated- Sourav roy

Programmed- Sourav Roy

Guitars- Nicks Kukreja

Mixing and mastering- Surajit Ghosh Mazumdar

Na Shukre- Jia Aur Jia

Singer - Smita Malhotra

Music - Sachin Gupta

Lyricist - Mudassar Aziz

Manchala - Rishabh Tiwari

Singer - Rishabh Tiwari

Music - Rishabh Tiwari

Lyrics - Rishabh Tiwari

Saare Mundeya Nu - Parichay ft. Sean Kingston & Alam

Music Composed, Arranged & Produced- Parichay

Singers- Parichay, Sean Kingston & Alam

Lyrics- Parichay, Sean Kingston, Pratyush Prakash

Je Jon Premer- Madhushree

Singer - Madhushree

Music - Robby Badal

Lyricist - Sayyed Jilani & Arpita Bhattacharya

Arranger/Programmers - Sudeep Ghosh

Awesome Awesome- Dramebaaz Kalakaar

Singer - Gurkirpal Surapuri

Music - Birgi Veerz

Lyrics - Vinkal Ambale Wala

Nachdi Phira- Secret Superstar

Singer- Meghna Mishra

Music- Amit Trivedi

Lyrics- Kausar Munir

Tu Hai Mera Sunday - Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Singer - Shalmali Kholgade

Music - Amartya Rahut (Bobo)

Lyricist - Milind Dhaimade

Jean Teri- Raftaar

Singer- Jaz Dhami, Deep Kalsi

Composer & Music- Deep Kalsi Rap

Lyrics- Raftaar

Lyricist- Deep Kalsi

U Turn- Dramebaaz Kalakaar

Singer - Aman Baupuri

Music - Dc Boss

Lyricist - Vinkal Ambale Wala

Googly Kaur- Dramebaaz Kalakaar

Singer - Pavneet Birgi

Music - Birgi Veerz

Lyricist - Ekam Maanuke