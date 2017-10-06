Teen music festival returns to Mumbai for 2nd time

MUMBAI: The second edition of the Totem Pole 2017 teen music festival is set to take place here 13-15 October. It will see participation by artistes like Monali Thakur, Shweta Pandit and Baba Sehgal.

"Totem Pole is a dream come true for young people. Absolutely stunning performances by great artistes in an environment conducive for youngsters makes this festival unique and much sought after," Ashish Manchanda, musician and founder of the music and sound engineering institute the Media tribe and Flying carpet productions, said in a statement.

"We created Totem Pole as a cause towards drug free entertainment. To offer great live music to youngsters and also an avenue for families to bond over great entertainment. It also offers a platform for young people to showcase their talent in the form of a school band competition - Top of the Pole," he added.

Apart from performances, there will be dance workshops, a conference where globalization of the music industry and opportunities that exist worldwide will be discussed, and much more.

(Source: IANS)