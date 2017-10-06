RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2017 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Teen music festival returns to Mumbai for 2nd time

MUMBAI: The second edition of the Totem Pole 2017 teen music festival is set to take place here 13-15 October. It will see participation by artistes like Monali Thakur, Shweta Pandit and Baba Sehgal.

"Totem Pole is a dream come true for young people. Absolutely stunning performances by great artistes in an environment conducive for youngsters makes this festival unique and much sought after," Ashish Manchanda, musician and founder of the music and sound engineering institute the Media tribe and Flying carpet productions, said in a statement.

"We created Totem Pole as a cause towards drug free entertainment. To offer great live music to youngsters and also an avenue for families to bond over great entertainment. It also offers a platform for young people to showcase their talent in the form of a school band competition - Top of the Pole," he added.

Apart from performances, there will be dance workshops, a conference where globalization of the music industry and opportunities that exist worldwide will be discussed, and much more.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Monali Thakur Shweta Pandit Baba Sehgal Ashish Manchanda Totem Pole
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2017

Totem Pole Music Festival 2017 infuses Indian and International artists

MUMBAI: Totem Pole Music Festival which calls itself festival of the future has once again announced its second edition infusing national and international artists. India’s teen music festival will be featuring international bands like Navid from Norway and Naadro from Sri Lanka.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2017

Yeh War Chalegi Kab Tak Aur asks Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Indian pop sensation of the 90s, Baba Sehgal is back with his new single, Yeh War Chalegi Kab Tak Aur? The new song points out the side effects of war and Sehgal requests all to end it.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Vijender Singh joins 'Bank Chor' for first ever Bollywood rap battle

MUMBAI: If you have seen the crazy trailer and campaign of ‘Bank Chor’, you should know that the songs are more mental too.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Baba Sehgal's maddest rap song in 'Bank Chor' you can't miss

MUMBAI: Baba Sehgal, the surprise shock cameo in ‘Bank Chor’ comes up with a song that people won’t be able to get out of their heads. The ‘Bank Chor’ surely managed to surprise shock people with a Baba Sehgal cameo.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

'Rising Star' winner to sing for Bhatt's next

MUMBAI: After emerging as the winner of the first edition of live voting-led singing TV show ‘Rising Star’, singer Bannet Dosanjh is now set to make his debut as a playback singer with the next project by Mahesh Bhatt’s home banner, Vishesh Films.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media acquired by Zeel for Rs 160 crore
,

MUMBAI: Pradeep Guha headed 9X Media is now acquired by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEread more

Press Releases
Radio City adds another first to its tally with the launch of Radiocity.in in Hindi

MUMBAI: Radio City announced the launch of its new age web platform radiocity.in Hindi, becoming read more

News
9X Media enters artist management space; signs exclusive deals with raw talents

MUMBAI: 9X Media will nurture three upcoming artists namely Rossh, Rae and Farid Ahmed while theyread more

News
AIR begins FIFA U-17 promotion; unveils the commentators

NEW DELHI: We at Radioandmusic were the first ones to break the news of AIR airing live commentaread more

News
Audio Codec xHE-AAC at no additional cost to boost DRM receiver industry

NEW DLHI: The DRM Consortium has said the announcement made by leading worldwide intellectual proread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group