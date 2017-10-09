Nisschal Zaveri - an upcoming music talent

MUMBAI: Nisschal Zaveri who is one from the famous Zaveri family of Padmashree Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri holds love for music more than gold.

Nisschal is a music composer, songwriter and singer, and has also taken formal education in music from Los Angeles Music Academy (LAMA). He also happens to be the managing director of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Entertainment (P) Ltd.

The aspiring musician hasn’t made it big in the music world yet, but his YouTube channel does showcase some of his work.

Talking about his music career, Nisschal said, “I started music at a very young age when I was six and due to my passion I also completed my graduation in Music Production.”

He is also a trained classical singer and has taken formal training from VP Mishra of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s Kirana Gharana. He is currently training under Guru Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan Saab from Kirana Gharana.

Nisschal is the MD of his music studio, Enzy Studios which is located in Mumbai. This also happens to be the first venture of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Entertainment (P) Ltd. Personalities like A R Rahman, Pritam and many more have done their compositions in this studio.

The singer has also learnt Piano from the famous KM Conservatory which is A R Rahman’s music school. “I had a fantastic time at the music school. They have the best faculties from different parts of the world,” exclaimed the artiste.

His first Bollywood project will be a part of Jia Aur Jia directed by Howard Rosemeyer. Niscchal has composed two songs of the movie. The first track is Jia O and the second is Na Jaa. The songs will release soon.

He is also working with some Independent singles of his and wants to concentrate on Bollywood projects.