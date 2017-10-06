How Liam, Noel's feud began

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Gallagher says his feud with brother Noel began when the former accidentally relieved himself on his sibling's new sound system.



It was during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that Liam shed some light on the cause of the sibling rivalry, reports dailystar.co.uk.



Liam said: "The grudge started when he was about 19 and he bought a stereo. I'd had my first drink that night and got up to pee.



"I couldn't find the light so I relieved myself over his new sound system. He was livid and that's where it started."



The 45-year-old also shot down rumours of any reconciliation following Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas' prediction that Oasis may reform.



Liam added: "Lots of people have asked us to get back together and they keep adding noughts. They've offered us millions and millions but it's not about the money."

(Source: IANS)