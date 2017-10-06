RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Oct 2017 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

Comedy films are tricky: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has come up with a new track titled Hum Nahi Sudhrenge from the forthcoming comedy film Golmaal Again. He says such films are tricky.

Hum Nahi Sudhrenge features several shades of electronic music. 

"Comedy films happen to be a tricky venture. This year has been full of them - Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Noor and Mubarakan. You really can't have deep compositions, keeping in mind the film's genre. But I still wanted the melody quotient to be high," Mallik said in a statement.

"I slowly chalked out my approach through the situations and came up with Hum Nahi Sudhrenge. It is my first film with Rohit Shetty (director) and Ajay Devgn (actor)," he added.

The composer also praised the song's lyricist Kumaar.

"Kumaar has spun magic on this one. He's kept his hold on the entire lyrics and the song doesn't see a dip lyrically. As a composer, when you see your song is being kept up so well, lyrically, it only adds to the elation," he said.

The track has been sung by his brother and singer Armaan Malik with whom he has given several successful songs like Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak and Tere Mere.

"It's a God sent combination. Whenever we have collaborated, the songs have been huge, but they have reached the audience's heart and stayed there. I think he has grown so much as a singer, he is really versatile and I don't think anyone his age has so much range. I never thought he could pull of a fun and breezy number like Hum Nahi Sudhrenge," said the composer.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amaal Mallik Hum Nahi Sudhrenge Golmaal Again Badrinath Ki Dulhania Noor Mubarakan Kumaar
Related news
News | 03 Oct 2017

The Malliks to make an appearance on Sony TV's 'The Drama Company'

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular comedy show The Drama Company will see the Mallik's making an appearance in the coming episode. Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik along with their father Daboo Mallik will be a part of the shows weekend episode.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

'Maine Tujhko Dekha' replays the good old memories

MUMBAI: Remember Neend Churai Meri song from the 1997 film Ishq? Most 90s kids would remember that one. Well, the interesting news is that the song is back and it is a part of Golmaal Again.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2017

Amaal Mallik roped in as a guest composer for 'Chef'

MUMBAI: The song Tere Mere Darmiyaan from Chef that has been released today definitely belongs to among the top of the list of heart- melting songs of the year.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2017

Long way to go before I get my due credit in Bollywood: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva, who made his Bollywood debut with the song Humsafar for the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says it has never been easy for newbies to enter the film industry and that he still has a long way to go before he gets his due in Bollywood.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2017

We fight a lot: Armaan Malik on working with brother

MUMBAI: For Armaan Malik, working with brother and music director Amaal Mallik is not easy. The singer says there are "a lot of creative differences" -- but all in healthy spirit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media acquired by Zeel for Rs 160 crore
,

MUMBAI: Pradeep Guha headed 9X Media is now acquired by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEread more

Press Releases
Radio City adds another first to its tally with the launch of Radiocity.in in Hindi

MUMBAI: Radio City announced the launch of its new age web platform radiocity.in Hindi, becoming read more

News
9X Media enters artist management space; signs exclusive deals with raw talents

MUMBAI: 9X Media will nurture three upcoming artists namely Rossh, Rae and Farid Ahmed while theyread more

News
AIR begins FIFA U-17 promotion; unveils the commentators

NEW DELHI: We at Radioandmusic were the first ones to break the news of AIR airing live commentaread more

News
Audio Codec xHE-AAC at no additional cost to boost DRM receiver industry

NEW DLHI: The DRM Consortium has said the announcement made by leading worldwide intellectual proread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group