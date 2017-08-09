Kailash Kher's first spiritual album 'Shivoham' launched exclusively at Hungama

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment destination exclusively launched Kailash Kher’s Shivoham the chant of selflessness without any desire, across its digital network. The album is available exclusively to Hungama users for a week. This album is a tribute to Lord Shiv in celebration with Shraavan, an era to a new life.



At a recent live performance at Hungama individual property -Hungama Spotlight; the singer gave the audience a sneak peek of this devotional album, along with a power-packed performance of his hit songs.



The album brings industries stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Suresh Wadkar together into this soulful melody. Shivoham is a release of Kailasa Records by Kailash Kher and is distributed by Horus Music, and being the first its kind takes the spiritual genre in the form of shloks. Taking on to the spiritual journey of the album, Kailash Kher has also brought to light new talents like Sreekant Krishnamurthy, who has contributed to the album by singing Shankar Mahadev Dev, a song wherein he imagines Lord Shiv performing his vigorous and divine dance of Tandav.

Adding to the spiritual significance of the album, Shivoham which was released on 7 August, comprises seven tracks by seven artists is the number seven which is known to be a symbol of Lord Shiv the Shivaling.



“Shivahom is all about Shiv whom I have always looked up to, for his mighty personality and grace that carries him. Shiv is the situation that moulds us and destroys us but still teaches us to never give up and look forward to a new beginning, a new Shraavan. And it is great to have launched the album on Hungama, the service has the largest network among digital platforms, Shivoham is a compilation of powerful Shloks and exaltations with an expression of gratitude for what is within us either in the light or in our shadow,” said Kailash Kher.



Kher’s Shivoham has already captivated its listeners. The singer also graced the Hungama Spotlight stage with soulful performances on songs including Teri Deewani, Ya Rabba among others. He also performed Aadiyogi, Agad Babam Bam and his latest Bhole Chale. Among them is Karpurgauram, for which Kailash Kher has collaborated with one of India’s most popular actors, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, who brings the intensity of his powerful voice in Shivoham.



The song will be available until the 13 August exclusively on Hungama and thereafter at all the leading stores.