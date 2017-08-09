RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Aug 2017 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher's first spiritual album 'Shivoham' launched exclusively at Hungama

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment destination exclusively launched Kailash Kher’s Shivoham the chant of selflessness without any desire, across its digital network. The album is available exclusively to Hungama users for a week. This album is a tribute to Lord Shiv in celebration with Shraavan, an era to a new life. 

At a recent live performance at Hungama individual property -Hungama Spotlight; the singer gave the audience a sneak peek of this devotional album, along with a power-packed performance of his hit songs. 

The album brings industries stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Suresh Wadkar together into this soulful melody. Shivoham is a release of Kailasa Records by Kailash Kher and is distributed by Horus Music, and being the first its kind takes the spiritual genre in the form of shloks. Taking on to the spiritual journey of the album, Kailash Kher has also brought to light new talents like Sreekant Krishnamurthy, who has contributed to the album by singing Shankar Mahadev Dev, a song wherein he imagines Lord Shiv performing his vigorous and divine dance of Tandav.

Adding to the spiritual significance of the album, Shivoham which was released on 7 August, comprises seven tracks by seven artists is the number seven which is known to be a symbol of Lord Shiv the Shivaling.                         

“Shivahom is all about Shiv whom I have always looked up to, for his mighty personality and grace that carries him.  Shiv is the situation that moulds us and destroys us but still teaches us to never give up and look forward to a new beginning, a new Shraavan. And it is great to have launched the album on Hungama, the service has the largest network among digital platforms, Shivoham is a compilation of powerful Shloks and exaltations with an expression of gratitude for what is within us either in the light or in our shadow,” said Kailash Kher. 

Kher’s Shivoham has already captivated its listeners. The singer also graced the Hungama Spotlight stage with soulful performances on songs including Teri Deewani, Ya Rabba among others. He also performed Aadiyogi, Agad Babam Bam and his latest Bhole Chale. Among them is Karpurgauram, for which Kailash Kher has collaborated with one of India’s most popular actors, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, who brings the intensity of his powerful voice in Shivoham.

The song will be available until the 13 August exclusively on Hungama and thereafter at all the leading stores.

Tags
Shivoham Kailash Kher Hungama Spotlight
Related news
News | 08 Aug 2017

I attempt to redefine devotional music: Singer Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Youngsters have a set perception about devotional music, says singer Kailash Kher, who has come up with his new independent album Shivoham and hopes to redefine the genre.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2017

Paywall for SRK song: Move aimed at killing piracy

MUMBAI: In India anything ‘free’ works best, but Sony Music India decided to take a bold step by asking listeners to pay, for a limited time, to listen to the song Phurrr, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2017

Bollywood singers salute the unsung heroes of Kargil War on Vijay Divas

MUMBAI: The historic victory of India over Paklstani forces and intruders in Kargil did not go unnoticed by renowned musicians from Bollywood who remembered the sung and unsung heroes of the Kargil War on the eighteenth year of Vijay Diwas by expressing their sentiments via social media.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2017

Spending days with Kargil warriors was life changing: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says he had a life-changing experience when he spent a few days with the soldiers from Kargil.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2017

Hungama is back with the 16th edition of Khazana, a Ghazal Festival

MUMBAI: Hungama is all set for the annual ‘Khazana - A Festival of Ghazals’ concert, which brings together the country’s renowned poets, ghazal artists for music aficionados across the nation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Smriti Irani and Shah win big in the polls, PM congratulates

MUMBAI: Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Chief Amit Shah got elected as the Rajya Sabha memberread more

Press Releases
FilmiGaane goes live from Kishore Kumar's house to pay a tribute on his 88th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Kishore Da's 88th Birth Anniversary, Shemaroo’s FilmiGaane indulgread more

Press Releases
Audient helps Women's Audio Mission Expand
, ,

MUMBAI: Audient is very pleased to donate ten of its ID4 USB audio interfaces Women’s Audio Missread more

News
Radio City seals deal with LMRC; to create content for Lucknow metro

MUMBAI: Here is an interesting piece of information for Lucknow metro travellers.read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi's new social mantra to celebrate Rakshabandhan

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi always stands out, through its ways of celebrating various festivals, may itread more

top# 5 articles

1
Prince Narula releases 'Zero Figure Tera'; working on new tracks

MUMBAI: TV personality, Prince Narula has released his new single Zero Figure Tera. This is his second single after Hello Hello, which also featured...read more

2
I love performing live and I can't wait to start opening acts: Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Livin’ the Life was entrepreneur- musician Ananya Birla’s first step towards music, but her second single Meant To Be that released on 31...read more

3
Ghungta' from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will surely get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released their new song today titled Ghungta. Recreated from the renowned song Koi Uthaye Mera...read more

4
Kailash Kher's first spiritual album 'Shivoham' launched exclusively at Hungama

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment destination exclusively launched Kailash Kher’s Shivoham the chant of selflessness without...read more

5
Paddy Fields to celebrate women through their music and stories at NESCO

MUMBAI: Paddy Fields, the festival of folk and fusion, a first of its kind has come up with a musical event that will be organized with only women...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group