News |  08 Aug 2017 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao twirled at 'Twist Kamariya' song launch

MUMBAI: Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao launched their third song Twist Kamariya at an event last night.

Twist Kamariya features Kriti Sanon showcasing her killer break dance moves in a celebratory setup. The cheerful Bitti has everyone hitting the dance floor.

Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar not only unveiled the song but also grooved to the track with their desi thumkas. The actors not only grooved out on the dance floor to the latest track from the film Twist Kamariya but also got to doing Raasta dance on the much loved Sweety Tera Drama.

Kriti Sanon was seen getting into her character which is Bitti as she performed the hook of the song along with her co-stars.

All the actors were seen in high spirits as they engaged in a fun interaction with the audience. 

Nitesh Tiwari and Shreya Jain contributed to a power packed script, Juno Chopra's sphere headed execution while Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari captured perfect frames.

Bareilly Ki Barfi brings to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann  Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari's second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.

The film is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios and is scheduled to release on 18 August 2017.

