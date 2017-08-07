RadioandMusic
'Vivegam' marks the south debut of rapper Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: The track Never Give Up is one of the much-awaited tracks. The Indo- American rapper, Raj Kumari would be giving her voice to the song, for the movie Vivegam.

Anirudh would be working with the singer. “I love her sound and instantly connected with her on the music I was making for Vivegam. Hope my fans enjoy it,” said Anirudh.

He further added, “Anirudh has a unique sound and I was very excited to work with him. His production is so fresh and innovative and I look forward to creating more music with him.”

The song Never Give Up is a beautiful which has a blend of English lyrics, sung by Raja Kumari.

The movie Vivegam stars Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Hassan in lead roles. Directed by Siva, the movie is slated to release on 24 August 2017.

