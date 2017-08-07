Kovalam calling for music, surf and yoga lovers

MUMBAI: Kovalam in Chennai which is well known for its clean beaches, the shimmering blue seas and is one of the finest surfing sites in the country is gearing up for its sixth annual Covelong Point Surf, music and Yoga. The three days festival is presented by TT Group – the sponsors for the festival. The festival will take place from 25 –27 August at the Covelong Point Social Surf School in Kovalam village near Chennai which is India’s first surfing village and a hub of surf culture in South India.

The festival’s production partner is the record label and an award winning production house EarthSync. This year the team has also invited some of the renowned celebrity guests like actor Arya, Veera and Jeeva; Cricketer Murali Vijay and Jonty Rhodes. Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security) Dr. C. Sylendra Babu will be the chief guest.

Hosted by Covelong Point Social Surf School and TT Group in association with the Surfing Federation of India is an international level surfing competition. Speaking about the festival, the managing in-charge of surf competition, Rammohan Paranjape said, “We have come a long way since 2013 - surfing has grown exponentially all these years putting Covelong Village right on the map as a premier surfing destination and has also produced best surfers in the country from time to time.”

Success of the festival is that it has attracted surfers from around India and across the world; the competition is an exhilarating display of raw surf talent, showcasing some of the best surfers in the country competing for various cash prizes.

This year the celebrity cricketer/surfer Jonty Rhodes will be this year’s surf ambassador, and judges this year will include Samai Reboul, Shamanth Kumar, Sandeep Samuel, Rammohan Paranjape and an international judge. Some of the key surfers participating in this year’s competition include Sekar Patchai - the favorite in seniors (surfing) and SUP Men’s; Ramesh Roy from Kovalam, Kerala - in terrific form after winning the previous event Indian Open of Surfing beating top seeds like Surya P and Ragul Govind in juniors; Ajeesh Ali, the local boy might be the favourite to win grooms under 16, and a tight contest between Suhasini Damien and Sinchana Gowda in the Women’s surfing category. The Participants can register online or on the festival dates for Rs. 999.

The lineup for the beach stage will be seen performing on 26 and 27 August at the backdrop of the shimmering blue seas. On 26 August artists like Mali, The Fanculos, Covelong point surf boys – dance troupe, Indo soul by Karthick Iyer and Bemet. The highlights of 27 August are the closing ceremony, Orland and the Medium Rare Band and Skrat.

The three stage festival - Beach Stage, the Yoga Shala and the Acoustic Stage has music lineup this year showcasing alternative acts that transcend the boundaries of country and genre. From the Indian folk rock / roots space, acts like The Raghu Dixit Project and IndoSoul by Karthick Iyer will be performing, the Beach Stage will see acts like alternative rock act by Skrat who will be launching their brand new album; hip hop artist/rapper Divine; live electronica keytar artist Bemet from Israel; ska/funk/soul act The Fanculos; singer/songwriter Mali aka Maalavika Manoj; Carnatic Classical virtuoso Padma Shankar and dance troupe Covelong Point Surf Boys will also seen performing in the festival. The Yoga Shala will be showcasing music in the spiritual space, with artists like live electronic musician Yotam Agam from Israel, Carnatic maestros Mahesh Vinayakram and Vinaya, guitarist Arli Liberman from Israel, meditative sounds of yoga instructor/sound healer Priya Deepika, sacred chants by Vasuda Sharma, an electronic meditation set from Avilente aka Faheemul Hassan. The Acoustic Stage will also feature stripped down sets where a call for artists will be released, inviting artists to apply for the chance to perform on this stage as part of the festival.

The second stage, the yoga shala which brings in yoga, meditation and healing will be combining together a finely curated lineup of renowned yoga and meditation teachers, sound therapists, alternative healers, masseuse specialists, martial artists and musicians for a series of sessions designed to set participants on the path to holistic wellness.

The Yoga Shala will Experience different disciplines of yoga and healing, learn new skills through engaging workshops, or sit back and enjoy a musical performance – all at the Yoga Shala. The early bird tickets are out of sale but the regular tickets are still available.

Last thing about this beach festival is that it is driven by a passion for art and music. The love of surf and the ocean, since the start the festival it has used these powerful mediums as vehicles to empower the local Kovalam community. Earlier the TT Group and the Covelong Point Social Surf School has initiated several beach clean ups and medical programs in the area, using the festival and surfing as a catalyst for positive change and rehabilitation in the tsunami afflicted South Indian village, simultaneously encouraging economic growth by providing tourism and business opportunities for the local vendors.

For several years now, the festival has also acted as a platform for some of the finest surfers in the country and for the sport of surfing in India as a whole, bringing together communities from around Chennai and the globe to celebrate their passions and love of life.