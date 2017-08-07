RadioandMusic
Italian actress Madalina features in Arko's pop song 'Aainda'

MUMBAIItalian actress Madalina, who is best known for her role in Paolo Sorrentino's popular show The Young Pope, opposite Jude Law, is set for her pop debut in Arko’s new single Aainda.

Sony Music Pop, the pop division under global music giant Sony Music will release the song on 10 August. The teaser is quite eye-grasping and pleasant to hear. Arko’s  Aainda speaks about a couple who are on the verge of separation but later find love again.

Excited on her debut, Madalina says, The song is just amazing with a hook that would stay with you forever. I will soon reveal who is my lead star. But what I can say is that I feel so honoured to be working with such a great person and a great actor. I am so happy to be a part of this project.”

