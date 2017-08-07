Honey Singh endorses work of his closed ones on Friendship Day

MUMBAI: India’s favourite rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrated friendship's day giving a shout out to two of his close friends.

Singh took to social media to share pictures with his friends, Rohit and Madhukant. The singer shared how his friends have supported him throughout his musical journey.

The rapper also went on to write a few lines for his friends – "Two boys who helped and supported me the most in my journey so far they taught me what's friendship - Rohit & Madhukant. This day is for them. Love of love ." (sic)

The Desi Kalakar singer depicted a special message in Punjabi for his friends as he signed off, "Zindabad Yaariyan kyunki Mitran da naa Chalda ee".

With more than 30 million followers on Facebook, Honey Singh promoted the work of his near and dear ones. He is also known to back budding talent and share their work amongst his massive social media fan base.