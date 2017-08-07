RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2017 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh sings for Jabong

MUMBAI: Jabong, Indian fashion, and lifestyle portal recently roped in actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for their latest commercial. The ad went on-air on 5 August 2017.

The Patiala Peg singer not only sang but also featured in the Jabong ad. One would expect a lot of magic with Dosanjh in the video, but unfortunately, the ad turns out to be disappointing.

Dosanjh looks pleasant in the commercial, but the music and the videos do not work right for the singer.

Check the ad here –

We think we preferred the Dosanjh in his Coke ad more than Jabong.

We will definitely be looking forward to more from Dosanjh.

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh Jabong ad Patiala Peg
Related news
News | 15 Jun 2017

When Diljit Dosanjh thanked Kapil Sharma for his past

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to make people laugh with his witty jokes, but not many know the good deeds he has done and continues to do so.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

I like reading people rather than books: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who loves to interact with his fans on social media, says he is an observant person by nature and prefers to 'read people' than books in his leisure time.

read more
News | 29 May 2017

Diljit Dosanjh's UK tour 'confirmed'

MUMBAI: Actor, singer and television presenter, Diljit Dosanjh has been to many places for hit tour and his most recent one was ‘Dream Tour’. Fans from all over flew to attend his concerts and see him perform, but this left them wanting for more.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Diljit Dosanjh to perform at IIFA Rocks

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage at the IIFA Rocks event, which will be a prelude to the star-studded award ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival to be held in New York in July. He is excited about his gig.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Sikh characters misrepresented in Bollywood films, says Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who features in latest Punjabi release 'Manje Bistre' and will soon be seen in upcoming Bollywood film 'Lucknow Central', says characters of Sikh community are mostly projected as silly and comical, which is a misrepresentation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DAVP to coordinate events of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 70 years of freedom

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all ministries to send details aboread more

Press Releases
Bhabi Ji's punch line 'Sahi Pakde Hain' to entertain Big FM listeners

MUMBAI: Listeners on Big FM, will now enjoy entertainment combined with fun and rib-tickling comread more

News
Prasar Bharati rejects complaint regarding tenders for AIR transmitters: Rathore

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati after an investigation found the allegations regarding a purchase of trread more

News
Make your Friendship Day musical with these special gigs

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is that time of the year that calls for celebration with friends who are aread more

Press Releases
A Musical Twist on Friendship Day at Big FM with Shaan and Salim Merchant
,

MUMBAI: With Friendship Day, BIG FM, planned a wonderful way of indulging its listeners in the cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vintage Culture and RICCI team up for ‘Later’ on Spinnin Records

MUMBAI: The latest from Spinnin Records comes from a country that knows how to party. Vintage Culture and RICCI, two of Brazil's top talents, have...read more

2
Ankit Tiwari's independent offering 'Originals by Ankit Tiwari'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Ankit Tiwari who recently crooned Piya More for the upcoming movie Baadshaho is currently working on Originals by Ankit...read more

3
Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia gives his blessings to Soham Munim's latest World Fusion

MUMBAI: Songdew, the largest music network in the country has recently announced the launch of Begin TP by Soham Munim’s, a promising sitarist and...read more

4
'Vivegam' marks the south debut of rapper Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: The track Never Give Up is one of the much-awaited tracks. The Indo- American rapper, Raj Kumari would be giving her voice to the song, for...read more

5
Jax Jones releases video of new single 'Instruction'

MUMBAI: South London multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Jax Jones are riding high following the worldwide success of smash single You...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group