Diljit Dosanjh sings for Jabong

MUMBAI: Jabong, Indian fashion, and lifestyle portal recently roped in actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for their latest commercial. The ad went on-air on 5 August 2017.

The Patiala Peg singer not only sang but also featured in the Jabong ad. One would expect a lot of magic with Dosanjh in the video, but unfortunately, the ad turns out to be disappointing.

Dosanjh looks pleasant in the commercial, but the music and the videos do not work right for the singer.

Check the ad here –

We think we preferred the Dosanjh in his Coke ad more than Jabong.

We will definitely be looking forward to more from Dosanjh.