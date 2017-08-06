This friendship day listen to your favorite songs on VH1

MUMBAI: There are some people in our life who make us laugh a little louder, smile a little wider and live a little better. Those people are our dear BFFs. This Friendship Day, VH1 has taken those favorite songs based on friendship that never got old. These songs taken by VH1 will definitely take one back to days spent with the friends today, 6 August.

I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts - 1995

I’ll Be There For You is best known as the anthem for the hit television series Friends. The song was actually co-written by the Friends producers. The music video features the six cast members from the hit sitcom.

Started From The Bottom by Drake

Grammy nominated for best rap song of the years and best rap music performance of the year in 2014. Started From The Bottom by Drake is an unforgettable anthem about friendship, making it big, and bringing your boys to the top with you.

Umbrella By Rihanna- 2007

There is a bittersweet tone to Rihanna's megahit Umbrella, but at the core of the song is a salute to the enduring power of friendship. The words of support struck a chord with pop music audiences resulting in the song spending seven weeks at #1 in the US. It also received Grammy Award nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lean On Me by Bill Withers - 1972

It is a friendship song of all time. Everyone knows it, everyone has heard it. Lean On Me by Bill Withers was released in 1972. Lean On Me has made the Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

That Is What Friends Are For by Dionne Warwick - 1986

This classic affirmation of the support friendship provides was first recorded by Rod Stewart for the soundtrack to the movie Night Shift in 1982. The song was written by legends Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager. Dionne Warwick entered the studio with Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder to record the song as a benefit for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, and pop music history was made. The single spent 4 weeks at #1 and earned two Grammy Awards.

Tongue Tied by GROUPLOVE– 2011

Indie group Grouplove blasted into our consciousness via the joyful use of this song as part of a commercial in 2011. It helped propel the song to the top 10 on the alternative songs and rock songs charts as well as climbing into the top 40 at mainstream pop radio. Tongue Tied also ranks as one of the Top 10 Graduation Songs for 2012. It is a perfect song for celebrating with friends.

There for You by Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan

The international superstars came together for an anthem about friendship being a two-way street. Troye even shared that he dedicates the song to his followers saying, "You guys have been there, every step of the way."

Wannabe by The Spice Girls

Love doesn't last but thankfully the Spunkiest Girl group of all time reminds us that friendship never ends and perfect for Friday night scream-along in the car.