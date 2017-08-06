RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2017 09:01 |  By RnMTeam

This friendship day listen to your favorite songs on VH1

MUMBAI: There are some people in our life who make us laugh a little louder, smile a little wider and live a little better. Those people are our dear BFFs. This Friendship Day, VH1 has taken those favorite songs based on friendship that never got old. These songs taken by VH1 will definitely take one back to days spent with the friends today, 6 August.

I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts - 1995

I’ll Be There For You is best known as the anthem for the hit television series Friends. The song was actually co-written by the Friends producers. The music video features the six cast members from the hit sitcom.

Started From The Bottom by Drake

Grammy nominated for best rap song of the years and best rap music performance of the year in 2014. Started From The Bottom by Drake is an unforgettable anthem about friendship, making it big, and bringing your boys to the top with you.

Umbrella By Rihanna- 2007

There is a bittersweet tone to Rihanna's megahit Umbrella, but at the core of the song is a salute to the enduring power of friendship. The words of support struck a chord with pop music audiences resulting in the song spending seven weeks at #1 in the US. It also received Grammy Award nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lean On Me by Bill Withers - 1972

It is a friendship song of all time. Everyone knows it, everyone has heard it. Lean On Me by Bill Withers was released in 1972. Lean On Me has made the Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

That Is What Friends Are For by Dionne Warwick - 1986

This classic affirmation of the support friendship provides was first recorded by Rod Stewart for the soundtrack to the movie Night Shift in 1982. The song was written by legends Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager. Dionne Warwick entered the studio with Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder to record the song as a benefit for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, and pop music history was made. The single spent 4 weeks at #1 and earned two Grammy Awards.

Tongue Tied by GROUPLOVE– 2011

Indie group Grouplove blasted into our consciousness via the joyful use of this song as part of a commercial in 2011. It helped propel the song to the top 10 on the alternative songs and rock songs charts as well as climbing into the top 40 at mainstream pop radio. Tongue Tied also ranks as one of the Top 10 Graduation Songs for 2012. It is a perfect song for celebrating with friends.

There for You by Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan

The international superstars came together for an anthem about friendship being a two-way street. Troye even shared that he dedicates the song to his followers saying, "You guys have been there, every step of the way."

Wannabe by The Spice Girls

Love doesn't last but thankfully the Spunkiest Girl group of all time reminds us that friendship never ends and perfect for Friday night scream-along in the car.

Tags
friendship Day Songs Vh1 Wannabeby The Spice Girls
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2017

Music is losing its flavour: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Rapper and hip-hop singer Hard Kaur is currently basking in the glory of The Rising MixTape Vol 1. Her latest offering is topping charts on iTunes, much before its launch. The album went on to trend last week and claimed the numero uno position on the streaming service.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2017

Ankur & The Ghalat Family to release new video on Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The best way to describe Ankur Tewari would be the 'musician next door' as he brings such charm in his song writing and music. After the release of Side A in November 2016, Ankur & The Ghalat Family released Side B of the double album on 27 February 2017.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2017

Catch up on this week's trending songs

MUMBAI: Missed, what was tending, all this week? Don’t worry, when Radioandmusic.com is here. Checkout, which songs were trending the entire week, listen to the wonderful tracks and make your weekend more beautiful. Dil Di Reejh- Harshdeep Kaur

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Baleno Wicked Weekends returns to Delhi with the Reggae Rajahs

MUMBAI: Baleno Wicked Weekends returns to Delhi this weekend with the crew who made India’s first Jamaican sound system.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Cher to receive 'The Icon Award' this year at Billboard Awards

MUMBAI: Diva of Pop music, Cher receives 'The Icon Award’ this year at Billboard Awards. Commonly referred to as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has transcended music, TV and film over the last six decades to become one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio stations' special plans for Friendship Day

MUMBAI: It’s Friendship Day, a day to express your love to your friend.read more

Press Releases
MY FM's 'Ek Rakhi Fauji Ke Naam'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of raksha bandhan, MY FM took the joy and excitement of the festival beyoread more

News
Gaana celebrating The Glad and The Sad of Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Gaana is celebrating Kishore Da's birthday by showcasing the best of his work under read more

News
FM, CRS brought under umbrella of state-level TV Monitoring Committees

NEW DELHI: State/District level Monitoring Committees will henceforth be authorised to monitor tread more

Press Releases
Radio City Super Singer Season 9 flags off auditions in 39 cities

MUMBAI: Radio City has announced the launch of Season 9 of the biggest talent hunt - LuvIt Chocolread more

top# 5 articles

1
These Bollywood songs set serious friendship goals

MUMBAI: Bollywood has a song for every feeling and occasion, thus this Friendship Day we at Radioandmusic thought of picking up a few Bollywood...read more

2
This friendship day listen to your favorite songs on VH1

MUMBAI: There are some people in our life who make us laugh a little louder, smile a little wider and live a little better. Those people are our...read more

3
Music is losing its flavour: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Rapper and hip-hop singer Hard Kaur is currently basking in the glory of The Rising MixTape Vol 1. Her latest offering is topping charts on...read more

4
Through Juicebox on Frisky, I try to bring something unusual to the music: Praveen Achary

MUMBAI: If you want to seize the thrill of progressive house, deep house or melodic techno, you cannot afford to miss Praveen Achary. The Bengaluru-...read more

5
Duke Dumont and Gorgon City to perform 'Real Life'

MUMBAI: Duke Dumont and Gorgon City performed their summer track Real Life feat. NAATIONS in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge with Clara Amfo this week....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group