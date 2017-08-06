RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2017

Bollywood BFFs who've given us remarkable compositions

MUMBAI: Everything falls into place with a perfect friend and these music composers have proved it. Some of them started their musical journey together while a few met mid-way, but what happened next was spectacular.

This Friendship Day we get you some outstanding compositions of these magical musical duos.

Chandralekha by Sachin – Jigar

Hawa Hawa by Gourav- Roshin

Baby Ko Bass by Vishal – Shekhar

Banno by Tanishq – Vayu

Tere Naina by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Kai Zhala by Colonial Cousins

Woh Meri Need Mera Chain by Nadeem Shravan

Aankhon Main by Aryans

Meri Neend by Band of Boys

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua by Shankar Jaikishan

