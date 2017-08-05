Ride To The Roots: The untold story of Nucleya to be screened at INOX

MUMBAI: Produced by Red Bull Media House, Ride To The Roots is a documentary that takes an inside look into the life of the country’s biggest electronic music phenomenon. Hundreds and thousands of dedicated fans today closely follow the story of Nucleya, as he goes from playing at the biggest music festivals in the country year after year to launching an album at a Ganpati procession on the street to becoming the first independent Indian musician to play a sold-out stadium show. But not many know of the years of struggle and dedication that went into turning Udyan Sagar, a young producer from Ahmedabad, into Nucleya, undoubtedly one of the most widely-known musical names in the country today.

A new documentary, Ride To The Roots, retraces this fascinating journey and will be showcased at INOX cinemas in eight cities across the country, for one night only, on the 10 of August. In a first for an electronic independent music documentary from the country, Ride To The Roots has Dolby Atmos sound, which can be experienced at select cinemas in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Screening details:

Date: 10 August 2017, across all cities.

Delhi INOX Nehru Place 6.30pm Mumbai INOX Nariman Point 6.00pm Pune INOX Bundgarden Road 8.00pm Bangalore INOX Mantri Square Mall 7.00pm Kolkata INOX Quest Mall 7.30pm Hyderabad INOX GVK Mall 7.30pm Indore Satyam C 21 Mall 6.35pm Gandhinagar INOX R16 Shalimar 7.00pm

Through tales retold and places revisited, over the course of the half-hour episode fans are introduced to a side of Nucleya that’s little known thus far. From managers, former and current, who were instrumental in shaping his career, to his wife, who he counts as his constant support over the years, Ride To The Roots explores the stories that shaped Nucleya the man, and Nucleya the musician.

From his beginnings as an electronic musician with Bandish Projekt to selling out stadiums and releasing albums with a procession during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, the story of Nucleya is as inspiring as it is fascinating.



Says Nucleya, “Looking back at my journey, from growing up in Ahmedabad – where there was absolutely no gig scene in the nights, and it wasn’t easy to be an electronic music producer – to now, where I’ve been lucky enough to play music festivals across the country and the world, and release albums in the unique ways, I’m humbled by everything I’ve been able to achieve. It’s been an incredible journey, and retracting it through Ride To The Roots, with so many of the people who’ve made it possible, was very special.”