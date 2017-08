MUMBAI: Pop Star Arjun Kanungo on the streets of Paris looking all suave and if you are wondering what he is doing there, we have the answer for you!

“Yes, I am working something special, wait and watch,” says Arjun.

We know he is busy working on his next single and we can't wait. Arjun's singles, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and Ek Dafaa were instant hits and listeners can’t wait to hear more from him already.

Catch this space for more!