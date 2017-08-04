MUMBAI: Model Paris Jackson wants to change beauty standards with her 'activism'.

The 19-year-old daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson, tries to send positive messages to her fans via Instagram and hopes to be an 'enlightening' influence in their lives, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Being positive requires a lot of patience and inner strength, and most of my posts I think reflect that. I like to keep my follower peeps up to date with where I'm at on my healer's path and hopefully influence them in an enlightening way," Paris told i-D magazine.

"A big reason I want to change this fashion/ beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are."

However, singer Jermaine Jackson recently is worried that fame could break his niece.

"We're very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is okay because of this business not kind to anybody. It can break you. You have to know when to hold them when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back."

(Source: IANS)