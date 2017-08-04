RadioandMusic
News |  04 Aug 2017

One Direction will realise the fun they had together: Simon Cowell

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Cowell believes the members of the boy band One Direction will one day remember the fun they had together and might just get back together.

The 57-year-old guided the British band to the top of the industry, and even though they are currently on a hiatus, he believes the original line-up could reunite in future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group," Cowell, who produces music reality TV show The X Factor, told The Sun newspaper.

However, there are currently no concrete plans for the members -- Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, who quit the band in March 2015.

But Cowell would support the group if they decided to reunite as One Direction.

"I always believe that you don't make rules, you break the rules. So there's nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album. I made it absolutely clear, obviously, 'We're in'," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Simon Cowell One Direction British band The X Factor
