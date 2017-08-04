RadioandMusic
Music is losing its flavour: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Rapper and hip-hop singer Hard Kaur is currently basking in the glory of The Rising MixTape Vol 1. Her latest offering is topping charts on iTunes, much before its launch. The album went on to trend last week and claimed the numero uno position on the streaming service.

MixTape is a promising project for Kaur, but the current independent music scenario continues to worry her. “When I first came to India, it was a different scene altogether with the independent music. It had its own platform at that time and independent artists did have opportunities to showcase their talent independently. MTV Indies, used to show more of pop and independent music, now it’s changed to MTV Beats. The only music channel that’s playing both independent and international music at moment is VH1,” explains the Char Baj Gaye singer.

Kaur feels that independent music in India is not growing in comparison to the other countries. The main cause of this stunted growth is lack of platforms. In fact, Bollywood music gets the VIP treatment, while the other forms of music are left out.

“Bollywood gives platforms but there aren't enough for independent musicians. When it comes to Bollywood music I enjoy some of the current tracks like Humma Humma, but overall music is losing its flavour,” states the Sherni singer.

Getting back to MixTape the singer says, “I don’t know if I am going to get a single penny out of this MixTape, but I am happy being what I am. Even my mom and my brother are proud of me and are happy that I have spent my entire life doing hip-hop and that I am at this position, currently.”

The album will be available exclusively on Apple Music for a month, after that it will be available on other digital platforms. Currently, All Stars Anthem featuring are Shah Rule, ILLa Straight, Tony Sabastian, Fura & Balan Kashmir is available to all.

