News |  04 Aug 2017

Compositions of Vishal Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: One of the distinguished and veteran music composer- director Vishal Bharadwaj is b celebrating his birthday today. Vishal bharadwaj, who is recognised as one of the cult directors, is also a Bollywood music composer and has made wonderful and memorable compositions for various moives like, Omkara, Ishqiya, Maachis and many other movies.

Radioandmusic.com bring you some of his best compositions from various movies.

Chapa Chapa- Maachis

Dauda Dauda- Chachi 420

Sapne Mein Milti Hai- Satya

Namak Ishqka- Omkara

Raat Ke Dhai Baje- Kaminey

Darling- 7 Khoon Maaf

Dil To Bacha Hai- Ishqiya

Oye Boy Charlie- Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

Yaaram- Ek Thi Daayan

Vishal Bharadwaj music Director Bollywood Birthday
