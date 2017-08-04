Compositions of Vishal Bharadwaj
MUMBAI: One of the distinguished and veteran music composer- director Vishal Bharadwaj is b celebrating his birthday today. Vishal bharadwaj, who is recognised as one of the cult directors, is also a Bollywood music composer and has made wonderful and memorable compositions for various moives like, Omkara, Ishqiya, Maachis and many other movies.
Radioandmusic.com bring you some of his best compositions from various movies.
Chapa Chapa- Maachis
Dauda Dauda- Chachi 420
Sapne Mein Milti Hai- Satya
Namak Ishqka- Omkara
Raat Ke Dhai Baje- Kaminey
Darling- 7 Khoon Maaf
Dil To Bacha Hai- Ishqiya
Oye Boy Charlie- Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola
Yaaram- Ek Thi Daayan