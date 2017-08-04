RadioandMusic
News |  04 Aug 2017 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce working on her own lifestyle website

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles is reportedly launching a new lifestyle website after bringing out daughter Blue Ivy's beauty line.

The 35-year-old singer is working on her own lifestyle website to compete with her friend and actress Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Beyonce wants to turn motherhood, home furnishing, fashion and her unique swagger into an online brand," a source told Life & Style magazine.

"Bey (Beyonce) wants her site to offer more affordable products aimed at a more hip and urban clientele. She's very business-savvy. She wants consumers to choose her website over GOOP," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Knowles Blue Ivy Gwyneth Paltrow
