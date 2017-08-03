RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Aug 2017 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

'Phurrr' is finally available to all

MUMBAI: The much awaited Phurrr is finally out. The electrifying song is the first ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Grammy Award winner Diplo.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter Diplo has composed the song, Phurrr with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack, for Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi was filmed on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Portugal.

While the opening visuals of the song showcase Shah Rukh Khan and Diplo coming together, the song further progresses into the journey of Harry and Sejal.

The song starts with Sejal aka Anushka Sharma trying to seduce Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan. While Sejal is trying to lure Harry into her magic with her sizzling moves, Harry is seen enjoying the show.

The video showcases the bond between the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as they are seen enjoying their tour. We can also see the duo dancing on the streets as they get into a celebration.

Check the song here –

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4 August 2017.

Tags
Phurrr Shah Rukh Khan Grammy Award Diplo Jab Harry Met Sejal
Related news
News | 03 Aug 2017

Pritam reveals how Phurrr came into existence

MUMBAI: Upcoming song Phurr from Jab Harry Met Sejal has been creating a lot of buzz, but not many know it’s behind the scene story. The international collaboration between Pritam and Diplo started with a conversation between the two.

read more
News | 01 Aug 2017

Anushka Sharma skips '...L'il Champs' due to ill health

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma says that due to ill health she had to miss shooting for the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs where she had to promote her forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal on Tuesday.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2017

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' songs making their presence felt on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recent two songs Hawayein and Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal have truly blown away people’s minds and now the feeling is translating into numbers on YouTube.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2017

Pay up to be among the first to hear DJ Diplo's song for SRK

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam and American DJ-record producer Diplo's song Phurrr, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will change the concept of "everything free". Listeners who want to be among the first to access the song will have to pay for it.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2017

Didn't expect 'Hawayein' to become huge so quickly: Pritam

MUMBAI: Popular music composer Pritam Chakraborty says he did not expect the latest song Hawayein from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal to gain popularity so 'quickly' after its release.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Billboard International heavyweights Ed Peto, Tracy Maddux, Rob Schwartz to speak at All About Music Conference

MUMBAI: India's pioneering artist management agency, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management is gearead more

News
BARC Week 30: 9XM pushes Sony MIX, MTV Beats climbs up

MUMBAI: In week 30 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking cread more

News
Vodafone Play collaborates with Discovery Communication to expand its infotainment section

MUMBAI: To facilitate the entertainment needs of mobile savvy young Indians who are looking for hread more

News
Friendship Day fever sets in HT Media office
,

MUMBAI: Friendship day is one of those days when everyone eagerly waits to catch up with their fread more

News
RJ Hunt S3 contestant Simon Das joins Friends FM

MUMBAI:  Friends FM’s most unique competition RJ Hunt Season 3 came to an end with Simoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sia and Monkey puzzled Atlantic Records announce new partnership

MUMBAI: Singer/songwriter/producer/hitmaker and eight times Grammy Award nominee Sia today announces her first-ever Christmas album, the first...read more

2
'This is Us' make-up wreaks havoc on my skin: Mandy Moore

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore says her This is Us make-up wreaks havoc on her skin. Moore, 33, will be seen playing the older avatar of Rebecca...read more

3
Universal Music launches 'Despacito' dance video; Luis Fonsi loves it

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's recent Despacito Remix featuring Justin Bieber has created history with over 4.6 Billion streams Worldwide; the...read more

4
Being called blind in spite of being visually sound is bad: Singer Priyani Vani

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Priyani Vani who has lent her voice to Payers, Ferrari Ki Sawari and Thank You has been trying to get an industry...read more

5
Sona Mohapatra's 'Moscow Mein Masti'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was in Moscow for a live concert put some of the pictures from the tour on her Twitter account. Organised by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group