'Phurrr' is finally available to all

MUMBAI: The much awaited Phurrr is finally out. The electrifying song is the first ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Grammy Award winner Diplo.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter Diplo has composed the song, Phurrr with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack, for Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi was filmed on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Portugal.

While the opening visuals of the song showcase Shah Rukh Khan and Diplo coming together, the song further progresses into the journey of Harry and Sejal.

The song starts with Sejal aka Anushka Sharma trying to seduce Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan. While Sejal is trying to lure Harry into her magic with her sizzling moves, Harry is seen enjoying the show.

The video showcases the bond between the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as they are seen enjoying their tour. We can also see the duo dancing on the streets as they get into a celebration.

Check the song here –

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4 August 2017.