News |  03 Aug 2017 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Maroon 5 to be honoured at Teen Choice 2017

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 will be honoured at this year’s Teen Choice ceremony with the Decade Award to celebrate the pop bands evolution over the past 10 years.

The Grammy-winning group currently consists of lead vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn and keyboardist PJ Morton.

The award ceremony will be held on 13 August in Los Angeles.

The presentation recognises their impact on popular music and culture, reports variety.com.

Teen Choice 2017 will open with a performance from California rapper Kyle of his single iSpy, alongside rapper Lil Yachty, who will perform on his new track Forever Young.

Singer Rita Ora will close with Your Song. Other acts include hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and French Montana, singer Louis Tomlinson with singer Bebe Rexha and electronic music group Clean Bandit with singer Zara Larsson.

(Source: IANS)

