News |  03 Aug 2017 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

It's party time this weekend at Razzberry Rhinoceros

MUMBAI: Baleno Wicked Weekend that started off with the intent to give India a new reason to celebrate every weekend has already covered 32 shows in its maiden edition. This time once again the much-awaited event is back to the city with an electronic music act – Midival Punditz.

Raggae, a Pune based band will join the stage for the special act by the Riddim Function Collective. The event will take place at Razzberry Rhinoceros from 8:30 pm onwards on 5 August. The entries for the event are open to all. India’s largest party Marathon is now gearing up for the last eight shows with their best foot forward.

Baleno Wicked Weekends has collaboration between Maruti Suzuki - NEXA and ZEE Live – has put on 31 shows so far and looks to feature a calendar full of fun live performances for the last eight shows across the country.

 

