News |  03 Aug 2017 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Here's the foot-tapping 'Kaavaan Kaavaan' from 'Lucknow Central'

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar unveiled the very first song from the film Kaavaan Kaavaan from Lucknow Central. The song is a recreated version of the popular shaadi song, Kawa Kawa from Monsoon Wedding (2001).

The song showcases Farhan Akhtar along with Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq in a backdrop of a jail singing as a band.

The song is an out-and-out foot tapping number composed by Arjuna Harjaie with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Divya Kumar.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share, "१८२१ urf Kishen aa chuka hai #KaavaanKaavaan karne. Aap bhi kijiye.. mazaa aayega.. #LucknowCentral #15Sept".

Check the song here –

The song gives us a glimpse of Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar as an aspiring singer caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever. 

The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15 September 2017.



videos

explore RNM

