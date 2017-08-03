RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  03 Aug 2017 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

Ankur & The Ghalat Family to release new video on Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The best way to describe Ankur Tewari would be the 'musician next door' as he brings such charm in his song writing and music. After the release of Side A in November 2016, Ankur & The Ghalat Family released Side B of the double album on 27 February 2017. Now, the constant interest of the fans made the band come up with a brand new music video of Yaaron (A song from Side B) on this Sunday, 6 August 2017, which happens to be Friendship Day as well.

Yaaron, single from the Side B of their latest double album, Side A/Side B, carries Ankur's soothing vocals along with Sidd Coutto on the trumpet, Vivaan Kapoor on drums, Gaurav Gupta on acoustic guitar and Johan Pais on the bass.

As the world is made of mates, the track Yaaron, signifies friends and friendship. Life may be full of many distractions but eventually, it’s the friends that make it worth living. This anthem has a sing along appeal with an unusual horn section that adds a new dimension to the sound of the band. The track is an ode to all the friends who are always around when the world turns its back. The video is a result of realizations of the importance of friends that occurred during the band's rehearsals at Mumbai's Cotton Press Studio. The video will be released exclusively on Facebook on Sunday, 6 August to celebrate the occasion of Friendship Day.

Also, the band will be doing a Facebook Live session to promote their video launch talking about friendship and how the band came to life, on Friday, 4 August 2017.

Ankur plays with his band The Ghalat Family and together they have been travelling across India playing at major music festival and locales over the past eight years. With a loyal fan base that has been steadily growing, their journey has only gotten more impressive and exciting over time. Highlights have included opening for world-renowned artists like Raul Midon, Fink and Norah Jones. Ankur also collaborated with Prateek Kuhad for Dil Beparvah, as a part of the latest season of The Dewarists which received a great response across the globe.

