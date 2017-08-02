'Piya More' a dream come true project for Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Baadshaho which is all set to release on 1 September is already soaring high because of its sizzling song Piya More composed by Ankit Tiwari.

“It’s a dream come true for me. I always wanted to work with Milan (Luthria) Sir as he is very passionate about his work. His music shows how sensitive he is toward music.”

At this point, he also thanked all his fans and media who played a crucial role in getting 25 million views of Piya More on YouTube.

The movie Baadshaho is a period heist action thriller film written by Rajat Arora, directed and co produced by my Milan Luthria. The movie starrers Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, Sharad Kelkar, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.