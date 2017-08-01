RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2017

Sony Music's boy band to perform at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

MUMBAI: New boy band Pretty Much - which includes musicians Austin Porter, nineteen, Brandon Arreaga, 17, Edwin Honoret, 18, Nick Mara, 19, and Zion Kuwonu, 18- is set to perform at the annual awards show next month.

The rising stars - who released their debut single Would You Mind last week and are being billed as the next One Direction— announced the news on their social media channels Friday morning.

The Teen Choice Awards airs 13 August 2017 at 8 pm EST on Fox.

