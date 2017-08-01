RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2017

Louis Tomlinson criticises Bieber for cancelling tour

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson has criticised pop star Justin Bieber for cancelling his Purpose World Tour six months before it was due to end.

The 25-year-old singer emphasised the importance of honouring commitments when he was asked about the Canadian pop star, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through," Tomlinson said on a radio show.

Tomlinson, who is currently dating 25-year-old model Eleanor Calder, said it's important that stars respect their fans.

"There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans. At the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are," he said.

His comments come after Bieber last week called off the remaining dates of his world tour citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Bieber had 15 dates left to go on the concert series.

(Source: IANS)

